Apartments with garage for sale in Ümraniye, Turkey

7 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 164 m²
Floor 5/10
4 Bedroom Apartment For sale in Istanbul near Metro Station in new project with a unique cha…
$961,000
3 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Floor 9/15
✨LOCATION, QUALITY, LUXURY LIFESTYLE & INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY✨ ABOUT PROJECT - One of …
$840,000
1 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 15
✨LOCATION, QUALITY, LUXURY LIFESTYLE & INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY✨ ABOUT PROJECT - One of …
$400,000
4 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 265 m²
Floor 10/15
4 Bedrooms Apartment For Sale in a Luxurious Residential Complex in in Istanbul Çekmeköy nea…
$865,000
4 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 265 m²
4 Bedrooms Apartment For sale in Istanbul Çekmeköy in one of Turkey's famous building compan…
$863,000
2 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/15
✨LOCATION, QUALITY, LUXURY LIFESTYLE & INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY✨ ABOUT PROJECT - One of …
$580,000
4 bedroom apartment in Ümraniye, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Ümraniye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 15
✨LOCATION, QUALITY, LUXURY LIFESTYLE & INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY✨ ABOUT PROJECT - One of …
$1,50M
