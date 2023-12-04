Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Uecevler Mahallesi
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Uecevler Mahallesi, Turkey

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Uecevler Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room house with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Uecevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Floor 1/4
Wide and Spacious Villa in Unique Location in Bursa Nilufer. The semi-detached villa with 4 …
€210,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Uecevler Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir