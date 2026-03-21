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Terraced Apartments for sale in Tuzla, Turkey

1 BHK
5
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8
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7
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1 property total found
5 room apartment in Hastane Sokagi, Turkey
5 room apartment
Hastane Sokagi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Floor 3/3
$16,86M
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