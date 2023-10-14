Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Tuzla
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Tuzla, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
5 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garage in Tuzla, Turkey
5 room apartment with elevator, with sea view, with garage
Tuzla, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Picture yourself waking up while the panorama vistas are an invitation to start the day with…
Price on request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir