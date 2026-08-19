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Commercial property for sale in Trabzon, Turkey

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1 property total found
Commercial property 1 200 m² in Ortahisar, Turkey
Commercial property 1 200 m²
Ortahisar, Turkey
Rooms 28
Bedrooms 28
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Hotel for Sale Located 3 km from the Airport in Pelitli, Ortahisar The hotel is situated in …
$3,55M
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