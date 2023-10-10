UAE
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Toroslar, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Toroslar, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Toroslar, Turkey
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Yalinayak, Turkey
2
1
61 m²
2/12
€32,500
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Yalinayak, Turkey
2
1
41 m²
1/11
NEW DRAFT!!!! Hurry up to raise the price!!!! This is a full-fledged apartment of 41 m loc…
€19,500
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with sea view
Yalinayak, Turkey
2
1
60 m²
3/14
NSM-102804 New complex in Mezitli in the Cesmely area We present to your attention a ne…
€50,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Yalinayak, Turkey
3
2
100 m²
7/11
Apartment in Teja 2 + 1 with sea views, with a large green area, The apartment has all the f…
€92,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Yalinayak, Turkey
2
1
80 m²
6/15
€26,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Yalinayak, Turkey
2
1
60 m²
3/8
Studio apartments by the sea 1 + 0 and 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 and in nettle! Just collect in the o…
€28,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Toroslar, Turkey
3
1
71 m²
14
2-Bedroom Flats in a Residential Complex with Swimming Pool and Security in Mersin Mersin is…
€83,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
3
1
75 m²
14
Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Aquapark in Mersin The apartments are located in Mersi…
€98,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
2
1
45 m²
14
Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Aquapark in Mersin The apartments are located in Mersi…
€73,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
3
2
91 m²
14
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin Tece The sty…
€159,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
2
1
81 m²
14
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin Tece The sty…
€104,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
3
2
100 m²
14
Apartments in Mersin Tece Within Walking Distance of the Main Road and the Sea The stylish a…
€98,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
2
1
65 m²
14
Apartments in Mersin Tece Within Walking Distance of the Main Road and the Sea The stylish a…
€73,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
3
1
77 m²
13
Flats for Sale in a Secure Complex with Pool Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin …
€79,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
2
1
56 m²
13
Flats for Sale in a Secure Complex with Pool Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin …
€65,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
2
1
62 m²
14
Real Estate in Complex with Aquapark Close to Sea in Mersin Tece Mersin is one of the most i…
€82,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
2
1
67 m²
14
1-Bedroom Real Estate Suitable for Investment in Mersin Tece Mersin is an important city and…
€80,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
2
1
45 m²
9
Apartments with Sea and Nature Views in Mersin Tece Mersin is located in the southern part o…
€65,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
4
2
142 m²
13
Investment Flats Constructed with High-Quality Materials in Tece Mersin is a beautiful coast…
€185,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
3
2
107 m²
13
Investment Flats Constructed with High-Quality Materials in Tece Mersin is a beautiful coast…
€141,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
2
1
72 m²
13
Investment Flats Constructed with High-Quality Materials in Tece Mersin is a beautiful coast…
€85,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
3
1
70 m²
14
Centrally Located Flats in Mersin Tece with Investment Potential Mersin, the pearl in the Me…
€77,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
2
1
55 m²
14
Centrally Located Flats in Mersin Tece with Investment Potential Mersin, the pearl in the Me…
€67,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Yalinayak, Turkey
2
1
65 m²
1/14
€71,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Yalinayak, Turkey
2
1
63 m²
5/14
€65,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Yalinayak, Turkey
1
1
43 m²
11
€35,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Yalinayak, Turkey
2
1
62 m²
9/13
€29,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Yalinayak, Turkey
2
1
75 m²
1/15
€36,500
Recommend
