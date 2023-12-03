Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Toroslar
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Toroslar, Turkey

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 14/14
Apartments in a Secure Complex with a Pool Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mezitli, …
€115,000
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir