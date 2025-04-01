Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Toroslar, Turkey

2 bedroom apartment in Toroslar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 14
Residential complex with swimming pool, parking, barbecue area, Kocahasanli, Mersin, Turkey …
$79,062
1 bedroom apartment in Toroslar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 16
New residence with swimming pools, restaurants and an equestrian club, Mersin, Turkey The r…
$92,902
2 bedroom apartment in Toroslar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 14
New residence with an aquapark, swimming pools and a tennis court at 150 meters from the bea…
$174,768
1 bedroom apartment in Toroslar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 14
New residence with an aquapark and swimming pools at 500 meters from the beach, Mersin, Turk…
$98,018
