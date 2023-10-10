Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Toroslar, Turkey

6 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Yalinayak, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 12/12
Spacious new apartments in a new complex, 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 in a  new complex in the Arpachbas…
€59,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Yalinayak, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 10/10
START OF SALES!  PRICES "0" LEVEL!  BE THE FIRST! ONLY A YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION!  INVESTMENT A…
€53,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Yalinayak, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 12/12
"Zera Homes" offers new apartments  2+1 and 3+1 area from 100 to 135 sq.m. in a complex of 1…
€223,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Yalinayak, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 12/12
"Zera Homes" offers new 1+1 apartments with an area of ​​51 sq.m. in a complex of 12 floors.…
€73,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Yalinayak, Turkey
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 12/12
"Zera Homes" offers for sale 1 +1 and 2 +1 apartments with area from 50 to 79 sq.m. overlook…
€75,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Yalinayak, Turkey
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 95 m²
Floor 14/14
"Zera Homes" offers new apartments with layouts of 2+1 and 3+1 and with an area ranging from…
€95,000
