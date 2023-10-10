Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Toroslar
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Toroslar, Turkey

studios
3
1 BHK
29
2 BHK
13
3 BHK
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
35 properties total found
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Toroslar, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Toroslar, Turkey
Price on request
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Toroslar, Turkey
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Toroslar, Turkey
Price on request
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/12
€32,500
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/11
NEW DRAFT!!!! Hurry up to raise the price!!!! This is a full-fledged apartment of 41 m loc…
€19,500
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with sea view in Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with sea view
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/14
NSM-102804 New complex in Mezitli in the Cesmely area We present to your attention a ne…
€50,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Yalinayak, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 7/11
Apartment in Teja 2 + 1 with sea views, with a large green area, The apartment has all the f…
€92,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 6/15
€26,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/8
Studio apartments by the sea 1 + 0 and 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 and in nettle! Just collect in the o…
€28,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 14
2-Bedroom Flats in a Residential Complex with Swimming Pool and Security in Mersin Mersin is…
€83,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 14
Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Aquapark in Mersin The apartments are located in Mersi…
€98,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 14
Sea View Apartments in a Complex with Aquapark in Mersin The apartments are located in Mersi…
€73,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 14
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin Tece The sty…
€159,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 14
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin Tece The sty…
€104,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 14
Apartments in Mersin Tece Within Walking Distance of the Main Road and the Sea The stylish a…
€98,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 14
Apartments in Mersin Tece Within Walking Distance of the Main Road and the Sea The stylish a…
€73,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 13
Flats for Sale in a Secure Complex with Pool Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin …
€79,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 13
Flats for Sale in a Secure Complex with Pool Within Walking Distance of the Beach in Mersin …
€65,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 14
Real Estate in Complex with Aquapark Close to Sea in Mersin Tece Mersin is one of the most i…
€82,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 14
1-Bedroom Real Estate Suitable for Investment in Mersin Tece Mersin is an important city and…
€80,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments with Sea and Nature Views in Mersin Tece Mersin is located in the southern part o…
€65,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 13
Investment Flats Constructed with High-Quality Materials in Tece Mersin is a beautiful coast…
€185,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 13
Investment Flats Constructed with High-Quality Materials in Tece Mersin is a beautiful coast…
€141,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 13
Investment Flats Constructed with High-Quality Materials in Tece Mersin is a beautiful coast…
€85,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 14
Centrally Located Flats in Mersin Tece with Investment Potential Mersin, the pearl in the Me…
€77,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Toroslar, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Toroslar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 14
Centrally Located Flats in Mersin Tece with Investment Potential Mersin, the pearl in the Me…
€67,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/14
€71,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/14
€65,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 11
€35,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 9/13
€29,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Yalinayak, Turkey
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Yalinayak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/15
€36,500
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir