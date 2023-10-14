Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Tomtom Mahallesi
  5. Duplexes

Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey

Duplex To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 5
Chic Investment Flats in Istanbul Beyoglu Close to Sea. Italian-style apartments are located…
€1,09M

Properties features in Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir