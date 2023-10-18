Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Tomtom Mahallesi
  5. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey

Duplex To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 5
Chic Investment Flats in Istanbul Beyoglu Close to Sea. Italian-style apartments are located…
€1,10M

Properties features in Tomtom Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir