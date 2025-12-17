Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Tepebaşı
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Tepebaşı, Turkey

2 properties total found
Villa 6 rooms in Karagozler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
Karagozler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
$25,85M
Villa 5 rooms in Tepebaşı, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms
Tepebaşı, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 2/2
$6,76M
