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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Sultangazi, Turkey

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2 BHK
8
3 BHK
6
4 BHK
3
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3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sultangazi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sultangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments in an Extensive Project in İstanbul Sultangazi These apartments are located in th…
$401,045
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4 bedroom apartment in Sultangazi, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Sultangazi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments in an Extensive Project in İstanbul Sultangazi These apartments are located in th…
$682,103
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3 bedroom apartment in Sultangazi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sultangazi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments in an Extensive Project in İstanbul Sultangazi These apartments are located in th…
$539,902
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