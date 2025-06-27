Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Sivas
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Sivas, Turkey

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Kadriye, Turkey
House
Kadriye, Turkey
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Discover premium hotel-concept villas in the heart of Kadriye, Antalya—an area renowned for …
$871,896
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sivas, Turkey

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go