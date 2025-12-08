Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Sisli
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Monthly rent of seaview flats and apartments in Sisli, Turkey

2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sisli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 19/50
1-Bedroom Scenic Rental Apartment in Sinpaş Queen Residence, Şişli, Istanbul This apartment …
$1,412
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Sisli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 20/50
City View Rental Apartment in Sinpaş Queen Bomonti, Istanbul The apartment is located in Sin…
$1,412
per month
