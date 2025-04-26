Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Sisli
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Terrace

Terraced Penthouses for sale in Sisli, Turkey

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Sisli, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 396 m²
Floor 4/17
Nişantaşı Koru: A Pinnacle of Luxury Living in Istanbul Nestled in the prestigious Nişant…
$5,47M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go