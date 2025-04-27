Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Sisli
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Sea view

Sea front Penthouses for sale in Sisli, Turkey

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
1 bedroom apartment in Kartal, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 23
Apartments for Sale with Pools within a Complex in Kartal, İstanbul Kartal, located on the A…
$299,306
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 8/8
The complex is located in the city center right in the heart of Antalya. The complex will be…
$220,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Istanbul Asfalti Caddesi, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Istanbul Asfalti Caddesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/6
Ground Floor Apartment in a Complex with Indoor and Outdoor Pools in Mudanya Located in the …
$291,339
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 11
The complex is built on a plot of 4.845m2 in Alanya/Mahmutlar region. In May 2024, construct…
$136,565
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/4
The apartment is located in Lara, which is considered one of the most elite districts of Ant…
$179,586
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
Detached Villas for Sale in Bodrum Türbükü with Panoramic Sea Views Türbükü, one of the most…
$3,46M
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Aksu, Turkey
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex was built in 2020 on a 7,200m2 plot in Antalya/Kundu region. It has an outdoor p…
$91,094
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/11
The complex is built on a plot of 4.845m2 in Alanya/Mahmutlar region. In May 2024, construct…
$193,468
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Tuzla, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Tuzla, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas for Sale with Large Detached Areas Close to Viaport Mall in Tuzla Istanbul's Tuzla di…
$1,41M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Yenişehir, Turkey
2 room apartment
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 7
On sale is a 2-room apartment located on the 7th floor / 12 storey residential block in the …
$71,290
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Chic Design Apartments in a Complex 400 m from the Coast in Alanya Antalya Alanya is situate…
$614,544
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Çiğli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Çiğli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/8
Flats Within a Complex in a Prime Location in Çiğli, İzmir The flats are located in the Çiğl…
$224,195
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go