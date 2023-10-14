Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Sisli
  5. Duplexes

Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Sisli, Turkey

Duplex To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sisli, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 561 m²
Number of floors 10
Luxury Real Estate in Istanbul Turkey with Infinity Pool. Ultra-luxury real estate is locate…
€8,29M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir