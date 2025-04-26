Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Sisli, Turkey

1 BHK
43
2 BHK
34
3 BHK
30
4 BHK
12
7 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sisli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 54
High-rise residence with swimming pools, a green area and a restaurant close to the city cen…
$515,466
2 bedroom apartment in Sisli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 44
Furnished apartments with views of the Bosphorus and the city, in a building with swimming p…
$1,07M
2 bedroom apartment in Sisli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 48
High-rise residence with a park, a swimming pool and a tennis court close to metro stations,…
$1,44M
3 bedroom apartment in Sisli, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Floor 1
🏡 Nişantaşı Koru Nişantaşı Koru is a luxurious residential project located in Nişantaşı, at…
$2,37M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Sisli, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 396 m²
Floor 4/17
Nişantaşı Koru: A Pinnacle of Luxury Living in Istanbul Nestled in the prestigious Nişant…
$5,47M
3 bedroom apartment in Sisli, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 10
Luxury apartments with terraces and private pools in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey W…
$4,19M
3 bedroom apartment in Sisli, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sisli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
Floor 2
Nişantaşı Koru: A Pinnacle of Luxury Living in Istanbul Nestled in the prestigious Nişant…
$2,31M
