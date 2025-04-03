Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Sincan
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Sincan, Turkey

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sincan, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sincan, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 49
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and services in a prestigious area, Ankara, Turkey We…
$249,803
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sincan, Turkey

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes