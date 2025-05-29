Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Silivri, Turkey

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
2 room apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
2 room apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 6
If you are looking for an apartment in a ready-made complex, pay attention to this lot! On s…
$70,778
2 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 5
Price listApartment, 2+1, 120m², €295,000Rare Beachfront Living in Alanya – A Mediterranean …
$331,419
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Short-term rental license! One-bedroom apartments (1+1) 70 m2, southern facade, with sea …
$153,913
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Furnished apartments for sale in the Sea Pearl Sky complex One bedroom (1+1) 52 m2 - 110,…
$123,580
Villa 8 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Villa 8 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 910 m²
Number of floors 2
Sea View Home with Luxurious Facilities in Bodrum Yalıkavak The home for sale is situated in…
$7,86M
2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Video of the apartment will be sent upon request. Furnished apartment with two bedrooms (…
$258,395
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Apartments for sale in the Yekta Kingdom Premium complex: with one bedroom (1 + 1), an ar…
$190,987
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 7/11
1+1 Apartment for Sale –  Avsallar Unfurnished Floor: 7 Facing: South (Sunny side) …
$98,864
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 10
Price listApartment, 1+1, 67m², €140,000Discover the perfect blend of contemporary comfort a…
$157,284
2 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/14
New complex in Mersin, MezitliLocated 900 meters from the seaApartment 2+1Two blocks.Floor 1…
$65,740
1 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 8/15
Apartment 1 + 1 in Mersin, TomyukHall, hall, kitchen, bedroom, sanitary knot, balconyArea 1+…
$62,340
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
Price listApartment, 1+1, 60m², €154,000Live in one of Alanya’s most desirable addresses – B…
$173,012
