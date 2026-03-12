Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Silivri
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Silivri, Turkey

4 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Silivri, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Silivri, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 14
$180,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go