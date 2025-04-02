Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial property for sale in Silifke, Turkey

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Hotel in Gazipasa, Turkey
Hotel
Gazipasa, Turkey
Rooms 20
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
Agency KVADRAT offers for sale hotel. Consists of 229 rooms, including rooms for disabled. R…
$20,03M
Commercial property 86 000 m² in Faralya, Turkey
Commercial property 86 000 m²
Faralya, Turkey
Area 86 000 m²
Butterfly Valley: Turkey's Haven and the Global Star of Investment Introduction: The Idea…
$50,00M
Commercial property 60 m² in Obakoey, Turkey
Commercial property 60 m²
Obakoey, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/8
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Office premises with a guaranteed income i…
$333,828
Hotel in Marmara Region, Turkey
Hotel
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 91
Отель в центре Стамбула, рядом со знаменитым торговым и модным районом Нишанташи и всего в н…
$25,00M
Commercial property 400 m² in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial property 400 m²
Alanya, Turkey
Area 400 m²
Location / Alanya / Oba region. There is a commercial real estate shop for sale in block B.…
$2,37M
Junior (1+1) Rooms with balconies, no jacuzzi. in Muratpasa, Turkey
Junior (1+1) Rooms with balconies, no jacuzzi.
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/7
Total area 42 m2 Living area  38.72 Kitchen and living room  18.60 Bedroom  11.00 …
$167,958
Commercial property 47 m² in Alanya, Turkey
Commercial property 47 m²
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/3
What you get: Commercial real estate with guaranteed rental income in the Okurcalar area. Ar…
$205,861
Commercial property 850 m² in Beyoglu, Turkey
Commercial property 850 m²
Beyoglu, Turkey
Rooms 24
Bedrooms 24
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 4
24-Room Hotel 50 m from Istiklal Street and Pera Palace Hotel in Pera, Beyoğlu This 24-room …
$8,58M
Restaurant 163 m² in Bornova, Turkey
Restaurant 163 m²
Bornova, Turkey
Area 163 m²
Floor 1/16
Commercial Properties in a Complex in İzmir Bornova The commercial properties are located i…
$859,241
Commercial property 210 m² in Turkey
Commercial property 210 m²
Turkey
Rooms 1000
Bedrooms 1000
Area 210 m²
Floor 3/8
What you get: A unique commercial proposition - a prestigious business center with views of …
$398,994
Restaurant 202 m² in Bornova, Turkey
Restaurant 202 m²
Bornova, Turkey
Area 202 m²
Floor 1/16
Commercial Properties in a Complex in İzmir Bornova The commercial properties are located i…
$1,11M
Shop 248 m² in Atasehir, Turkey
Shop 248 m²
Atasehir, Turkey
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 14
Offices with Investment Opportunities and High-Income in İstanbul Ataşehir Offices are situa…
$2,22M
