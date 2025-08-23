Show property on map Show properties list
Duplex for short term rent in Turkey

2 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
Offers a real resort lifestyle all year round with a full range of services and amenities:🔹 …
$469
per night
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 3
This is a unique place on the first coastline, where you can rent a modern and spacious holi…
$469
per night
