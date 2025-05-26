Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Seydikemer, Turkey

Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Seydikemer, Turkey
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Seydikemer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
Spacious 3-Bedroom Villas with Private Gardens in Muğla Seydikemer is a district of Muğla ci…
$361,560
4 bedroom house in Seydikemer, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Seydikemer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 2
Country House For Sale In The Heart Of Nature In Seydikemer Yakaköy Yakaköy neighborhood of …
$686,736
