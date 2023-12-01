Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Sevkatiye Mahallesi
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Sevkatiye Mahallesi, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Sarimese, Turkey
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Sarimese, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 112 m²
Floor 3/3
Comfortable apartment 3 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, Fatih Sultan MehmetYou will en…
€264,500
Leave a request
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Sarimese, Turkey
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Sarimese, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 2/2
Wonderful Apartment 2 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, SarymesheThis complex has everyt…
€134,900
Leave a request
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Sarimese, Turkey
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Sarimese, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 151 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury Apartment 3 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, SarymesheThis complex has everythin…
€157,000
Leave a request
5 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Sarimese, Turkey
5 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Sarimese, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 222 m²
Floor 1/1
Comfortable apartment 4 + 1 in KartepeArea: Kojaeli, Kartepe, SarymesheThis complex has ever…
€215,300
Leave a request

Properties features in Sevkatiye Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir