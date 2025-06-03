Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Serik, Turkey

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
3 room apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 5
Apartments in the secondary real estate market are in particular demand, especially apartmen…
$140,749
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
Price listApartment, 1+1, 60m², €154,000Live in one of Alanya’s most desirable addresses – B…
$176,223
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Karşıyaka, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Karşıyaka, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor 11/11
Duplex Apartment with Sea View in Karşıyaka, İzmir The duplex apartment with sea view is loc…
$1,28M
3 room apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
3 room apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
$94,977
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 7/11
1+1 Apartment for Sale –  Avsallar Unfurnished Floor: 7 Facing: South (Sunny side) …
$98,864
3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 8/9
The apartment is located in the very center of Lara, the most prestigious location of Antaly…
$689,150
Villa 3 bedrooms in Kaş, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kaş, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Villa with Uninterrupted Sea Views on Kaş Peninsula Kaş is a peaceful and charming co…
$1,13M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sapanca, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sapanca, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas for Sale in Sapanca in a Complex with Private Pool These villas are in one of the mos…
$601,425
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Cheaper than the developer by 120,000 EUR. We present to your attention a new grand and lar…
$151,666
2 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/5
The complex was built in August 2024 on a plot of 2.600m2. The complex, which consists of on…
$146,462
2 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/5
📍 KARGICAK 📍 ⭐ 2+1 Unfurnished Apartment ⭐ Floor: 1st Floor ⭐ Area: Approx. 95 m² ⭐ Se…
$181,964
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aksu, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
The complex was built in Antalya / Aksu Kemerağzi Neighborhood in 2012. The complex, which c…
$229,616
