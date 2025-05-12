Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Serik
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Serik, Turkey

villas
29
duplexes
13
House Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Apartments for Sale in a Beachfront Complex in Mahmutlar, Alanya Mahmutlar region, known as …
$785,553
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Alanya, Turkey
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 5
Partly Furnished Rooftop Duplex Apartment with City and Sea Views in Alanya The apartment is…
$144,973
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Apartments for Sale in a Beachfront Complex in Mahmutlar, Alanya Mahmutlar region, known as …
$236,003
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Apartments for Sale in a Beachfront Complex in Mahmutlar, Alanya Mahmutlar region, known as …
$354,005
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
UP UP
3 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 1/12
Eligible for Turkish Citizenship ! This property fully meets the criteria for the Turkish…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
A 1+1 apartment in Kargyjak is put up for sale - a district with great prospects, combining …
$153,361
Leave a request
Apartment in Kizkalesi, Turkey
Apartment
Kizkalesi, Turkey
Area 45 m²
Apartments with sea views and excellent location. The Erdemi district is located in the west…
$134,309
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
4 bedroom apartment in Beylikduzu, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 540 m²
The magnificent Marmara Sea in your cozy home, a shopping street that embraces life with all…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Анталия, Газипаша. Южная деревня Кинг-Коув (недалеко от моря Дыр). Отдельная вилла. Вид на …
$973,960
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Aksu, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Aksu, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
﻿Olive Bodrum offers you a living space where you can socialize and use your time efficientl…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Maltepe, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Maltepe, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 26
Sea View Apartments in a Complex Close to the Metro in Istanbul Maltepe The apartments are l…
$429,301
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/9
1+1 Apartment for Sale in Alanya Avsallar Region with the Assurance of Redtower Property. …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go