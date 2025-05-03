Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Serik
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Serik, Turkey

1 BHK
9
2 BHK
18
3 BHK
4
4 BHK
6
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Serik, Turkey
Apartment
Serik, Turkey
Area 50 m²
The residential complex is a project consisting of 60 apartments in 5 blocks and various ame…
$191,133
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hayat
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go