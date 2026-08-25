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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Serik, Turkey

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penthouses
3
1 BHK
10
2 BHK
28
3 BHK
4
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4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
Apartments in a Complex with a Pool in a Central Location in Belek Belek, one of Antalya’s m…
$200 498
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2 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 4
Furnished 2 Bedroom Garden Apartment in a Central Belek Complex with Pool The apartment for …
$166 241
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2 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/8
2- and 3-Bedroom Apartments with Social Amenities in a Gated Complex in Gedik, Serik, Antaly…
$135 421
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2 bedroom apartment in Serik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Serik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 3
Fully Furnished Garden-Floor 2-Bedroom Flat in a Project with a Pool in Belek, Antalya Belek…
$165 230
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