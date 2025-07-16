Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Turkey
  3. Şenkaya
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Şenkaya, Turkey

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
3 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish Apartments for Sale in a Complex with Pool in Alanya Oba Stylish apartments for sale…
$557,815
3 bedroom apartment in Mezitli, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mezitli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 13/15
Apartment on the first coastline of the seaTurkey, Mersin, MezitliType 3+1Floor 15floor 13Th…
$129,178
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
Price listApartment, 2+1, 105m², €142,0003-Room Sea View Apartment for Sale in Konaklı Moonl…
$165,751
TekceTekce
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Apartment with Sea and City Views By the Sea in Alanya Oba The Oba region of Alanya is a rap…
$735,372
Villa 5 bedrooms in Kusadasi, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kusadasi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villas in Kuşadası Surrounded by Nature, Close to the Sea Located near the Ancient …
$597,636
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/5
Cheap apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar1+140 sqm3rd floor5 residential floorsSold with applianc…
$62,000
3 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 10
Apartments Close to Social Amenities in Pendik with Nature Views Pendik, located on the Asia…
$499,586
2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 11
Price listApartment, 2+1, 115m², €113,000Furnished Sea View Apartment in Pamfilia Residence …
$131,900
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Bodrum, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/3
Brand-New Apartments on the Most Prestigious Coastline of Bodrum Apartments for sale are loc…
$1,06M
1 bedroom apartment in Oba, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 5
Price listApartment, 1+1, 50m², €76,000Brand-New 2-Room Apartment for Sale in Oba, Alanya – …
$88,712
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 9
Price listApartment, 1+1, 50m², €99,000Brand-New 2-Room Apartment for Sale in Alanya Center …
$115,558
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 9
Price listApartment, 1+1, 50m², €69,0002-Room Furnished Apartment for Sale in Forest Park – …
$80,541
