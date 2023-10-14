Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Сommercial property for Sale in Sehit Muhtar Mahallesi, Turkey

Commercial real estate with air conditioning, with sea view, with with repair in Sehit Muhtar Mahallesi, Turkey
Commercial real estate with air conditioning, with sea view, with with repair
Sehit Muhtar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 20
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 8
Sea View Hotel on Main Street in Beyoglu Istanbul. The licensed 20-room hotel is centrally l…
€18,74M
