Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Commercial
  4. Sehit Muhtar Mahallesi
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Sehit Muhtar Mahallesi, Turkey

Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 2 rooms with kabel_sat_tv, with dv_verkabelung, with teekueche in Sehit Muhtar Mahallesi, Turkey
Office 2 rooms with kabel_sat_tv, with dv_verkabelung, with teekueche
Sehit Muhtar Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 11 967 m²
€326,850
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir