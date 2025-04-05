Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Turkey
  3. Seferihisar
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Sea view Houses for Sale in Seferihisar, Turkey

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
Price listApartment, 2+1, 70m², €205,000Discover a new realm of luxury and comfort with this…
$224,673
3 bedroom apartment in Kadikoey, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartments for Sale Near Bağdat Street and Metro in Kadıköy Kadıköy is visited year-round by…
$851,567
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
New PREMIUM CLASS project just 100 meters from the sandy beach and in the center of Alanya. …
$343,207
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/4
Kestel districtKestel district is located 6 km from the center of Alanya and is one of the m…
$91,891
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Furnished Apartment in Azura Park Complex with Pool in Mahmutlar Alanya Mahmutlar stands out…
$117,269
4 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
Price listApartment, 4+1, 220m², €372,000Experience extraordinary living in this magnificent…
$407,700
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 4
Price listApartment, 2+1 (Duplex), 100m², €120,000Welcome to a lifestyle of elegance and com…
$131,516
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 11/13
Premium-class complex located on the Mediterranean coast in the heart of Mahmutlar district.…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 5
Price listApartment, 2+1, 90m², €108,000Discover a unique blend of luxury and comfort in thi…
$118,364
1 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 10
Price listApartment, 1+1, 50m², €71,000Experience the epitome of modern living in the vibran…
$77,814
3 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 4/5
We present to your attention a spacious apartment 3+1 in the picturesque district of Kargica…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Alanya, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 9
Price listApartment, 2+1, 140m², €170,000Positioned on the 7th floor of a well-established 9…
$186,314
