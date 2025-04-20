Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Şavşat
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Şavşat, Turkey

1 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/5
For citizenship What you get: An investment project in the popular Oba area. On constructi…
$151,822
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Obakoy, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Obakoy, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
For citizenship What you get: New complex in a quiet part of Oba district. On construction…
$156,871
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes