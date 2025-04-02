Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Sariz
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Sariz, Turkey

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room house in Sariz, Turkey
4 room house
Sariz, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 259 m²
$562,519
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sariz, Turkey

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes