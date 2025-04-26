Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Sariyer
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Sariyer, Turkey

1 BHK
31
2 BHK
33
3 BHK
34
4 BHK
19
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment in 19 Beykent Universitesi Ayazaga Maslak Yerleskesi, Turkey
2 room apartment
19 Beykent Universitesi Ayazaga Maslak Yerleskesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
We present to your attention a new project of the residential complex located in the busines…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Floor 3/10
Don't Miss This Opportunity to Own a Partment with Forest View and Horse stable Details  …
$850,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go