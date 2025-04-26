Show property on map Show properties list
Sea view Apartments for Sale in Sariyer, Turkey

7 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 41
Panoramic Bosphorus View Properties in Sariyer İstanbul The properties are in Maslak, the mo…
$2,44M
1 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Which is the most creative tall and comfortable lifestyle here. Life is the art of creati…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 47
Apartments in a world-class residential complex with a wide range of services, financial cen…
$988,270
2 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 41
Panoramic Bosphorus View Properties in Sariyer İstanbul The properties are in Maslak, the mo…
$1,83M
2 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 41
New residence with a swimming pool, lounge areas and a heliport, Istanbul, Turkey We offer …
$1,68M
1 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 41
Panoramic Bosphorus View Properties in Sariyer İstanbul The properties are in Maslak, the mo…
$993,498
5 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
5 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
Floor 1/5
Renovated Apartments in a Building Near the Sea in Sarıyer İstanbul The renovated apartments…
$3,51M
