Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Sariyer
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Sariyer, Turkey

1 BHK
31
2 BHK
33
3 BHK
34
4 BHK
19
Apartment Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 10
New residence with swimming pools and green areas close to well-developed infrastructure, in…
$982,289
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Floor 3/10
Don't Miss This Opportunity to Own a Partment with Forest View and Horse stable Details  …
$850,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 157 m²
Number of floors 22
New residential complex with views of the city, close to universities, Sarıyer area, Istanbu…
$1,36M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of townhouses with a fitness center close to a forest, Istanbul, Turkey We offe…
$1,12M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in , Turkey
3 room apartment
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 1
We present you a boutique project in Mahmutbey district, Istanbul. The complex will consist …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sariyer, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Sariyer, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room close to the new airport, Istanbul, Turkey…
$515,669
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go