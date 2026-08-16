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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Sapanca, Turkey

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2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sapanca, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sapanca, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Villa with Private Swimming Pool and Forest View in Sapanca, Sakarya Sapanca is regarded as …
$648,930
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3 bedroom house in Sapanca, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Sapanca, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Lake View Houses in a Project with Pool in Sapanca, Sakarya The semi-detached houses in one …
$190,352
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