  2. Turkey
  3. Sancaktepe
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Sancaktepe, Turkey

2 BHK
11
3 BHK
16
4 BHK
3
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Pasakoy Mahallesi, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Pasakoy Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 12
Residential complex with swimming pool and fitness centre, next to Aydos Forest, Sanjaktepe,…
$534,599
