Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Resadiye Mahallesi
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Resadiye Mahallesi, Turkey

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Resadiye, Turkey
Villa 5 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Resadiye, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas Intertwined with Nature in Cekmekoy Istanbul. Triplex villas consisting of 22 blocks …
€1,40M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Resadiye, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Resadiye, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 3
Villas Intertwined with Nature in Cekmekoy Istanbul. Triplex villas consisting of 22 blocks …
€1,21M
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Resadiye Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir