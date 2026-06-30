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Fully Furnished 1+1 Apartment in Prestigious Çankaya – Ideal for Diplomats, Expats & Embassy Staff in Cankaya, Turkey
Fully Furnished 1+1 Apartment in Prestigious Çankaya – Ideal for Diplomats, Expats & Embassy Staff
Cankaya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/4
Located on Mahmut Yesari Street, one of the most prestigious and sought-after residential st…
$1,253
per month
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Agency
Keller Williams
Languages
English, Türkçe
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