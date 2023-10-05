Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Prince Islands

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Prince Islands, Turkey

1 property total found
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Prince Islands, Turkey
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Prince Islands, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
In Istanbul apartments for sale on the prince's islands are in an ecological place. The isla…
€253,000

