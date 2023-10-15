Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Postane Mahallesi
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Postane Mahallesi, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Postane Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Postane Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 186 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury apartment 3 + 1 in a new coastal complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Tuzla, PostanThe …
€1,48M
5 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Postane Mahallesi, Turkey
5 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Postane Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 230 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury apartment 4 + 1 in a new coastal complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Tuzla, PostanThe …
€1,53M
6 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Postane Mahallesi, Turkey
6 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Postane Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 362 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury apartment 5 + 1 in a new coastal complex in IstanbulArea: Istanbul, Tuzla, PostanThe …
€2,36M

Properties features in Postane Mahallesi, Turkey

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir