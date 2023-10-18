Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Piri Pasa Mahallesi
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with parking in Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with parking
Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 6
Centrally Located Luxury Investment Apartments in Istanbul. Built on an area of 1670 sqm in …
€356,000

Properties features in Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir