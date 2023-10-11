Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Pinar Mahallesi, Turkey

2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Esenyurt, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Floor 22/28
Delightful Istanbul Apartments for Sale Close to the Social Life.
€151,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Esenyurt, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Esenyurt, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 11/28
Delightful Istanbul Apartments for Sale Close to the Social Life.
€81,000

