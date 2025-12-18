Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Pendik
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Sea view

Sea front Duplexes for sale in Pendik, Turkey

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Pendik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 8
Apartments Close to Marmaray and the Airport in Pendik Located in Istanbul, Pendik stands ou…
$759,858
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go