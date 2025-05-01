Show property on map Show properties list
Sea view Apartments for Sale in Pendik, Turkey

3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 5/10
Duplex One Bedroom Apartment For Sale In Pendik , new and unique project, which has a high i…
$726,000
3 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with swimming pools and gardens near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, …
$345,043
2 bedroom apartment in Pendik, Turkey
2 bedroom apartment
Pendik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 9
Apartment with panoramic views of the sea, city and Princes' Islands, Pendik, Istanbul, Turk…
$312,397
